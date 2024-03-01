 | Fri, Mar 01, 2024
IVF decision a slippery slope

Alabama court decision tightens noose on women's reproduction rights. Regarding frozen embryos as full-fledged children emboldens efforts to outlaw abortion at any stage as well as some methods of contraception. 

March 1, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., greets people after speaking at a health care rally in 2017, near the U.S. Capitol. Duckworth, severely injured during the Iraq War, has two daughters thanks to in vitro fertilization. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth shows why personal experience is the best teacher. 

Duckworth is a former Iraq War veteran, during which she flew Blackhawk helicopters for the Illinois National Guard.

In 2004, Duckworth’s helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. She lost her legs and the partial use of one arm. Her recovery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center required one year.

After Duckworth returned home, she and her husband, Brian, wanted to start a family but were plagued by infertility issues.

