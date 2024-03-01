IVF decision a slippery slope

Sen. Tammy Duckworth shows why personal experience is the best teacher.

Duckworth is a former Iraq War veteran, during which she flew Blackhawk helicopters for the Illinois National Guard.

In 2004, Duckworth’s helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. She lost her legs and the partial use of one arm. Her recovery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center required one year.

After Duckworth returned home, she and her husband, Brian, wanted to start a family but were plagued by infertility issues.