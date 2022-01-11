 | Tue, Jan 11, 2022
Jan. 6 a dividing moment in history

For a few weeks after the Capitol riots it was possible to hope the trauma of the day would unify the country. The ensuing year proved that didn't happen.

Members of Congress and staff, primarily Democrats, participate in a prayer vigil at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. A year ago, an insurrectionist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in hopes of interrupting the certification of the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Lucky countries have celebrations that remind their citizens of what binds them together — think Memorial Day or the Fourth of July.

Unlucky countries do the opposite: They commemorate the divisions that drive them apart.

In Northern Ireland, Protestant militants march noisily on July 12 to remind the Catholic minority which side won the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbs march on Jan. 9 to assert their independence from the groups they fought in their country’s war.

