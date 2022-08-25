 | Thu, Aug 25, 2022
Jan. 6 insurrection’s ideology has deep roots in Kansas

The ideological trail that led to Jan. 6 began for many in the aftermath of the 1979 'tractorcade,' when farms were in free-fall.

August 25, 2022 - 3:11 PM

Protesters gather in front of the Capitol on Jan. 6 before many broke through police barriers and stormed the building while members of Congress with approving the Electoral College results. The process was halted for five hours. Photo by (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed precedents that had been in the works for a long time.

In winter 1979, the American Agriculture Movement led a “tractorcade” from the Midwest and plains to the U.S. capital. AAM’s goal was to draw attention to the nation’s agricultural crisis. Since 1935, half of farms on the Great Plains had failed. Those who did not had to expand and become more dependent on loans and expensive equipment.

When grain and livestock prices fell in the 1970s, foreclosures became a common sight. So did closings of schools, small-town banks, and businesses. People left land and homes that had been family owned for generations.

