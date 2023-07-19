 | Wed, Jul 19, 2023
July 1954 was one for the record books

That month, 27 of the 31 days reached at least 100 degrees. As an 11-year-old, I gave it little thought as my friends and I splashed in the pools gathered below the Neosho River dam or caroused about town on our bikes.

July 19, 2023 - 3:35 PM

The Neosho River bridge on the west edge of Humboldt.

July 18 was one of the hottest days ever in Iola.

However, it wasn’t Tuesday. Rather, on July 18, 1954, the mercury nearly blew off the top of the thermometer when it hit 115 degrees.

It was a Sunday — talk about fire and brimstone — and portended to be the hottest July since record-keeping began about 1900 at the Register. Starting on July 11, seven of the next eight days reached 110 degrees or higher, including temperatures of 114, 116, 117, 112, 114, 115 and 110. That July, 27 of the 31 days reached at least 100 degrees.

