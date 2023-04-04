 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Appeals Court ruling on voting a big deal for democracy

It ensures that any restrictions on voting not only serve a 'compelling governmental interest,' but also are tailored to be the 'least restrictive' as possible

By

Columnists

April 4, 2023 - 3:37 PM

A Kansas House committee is considering a pair of bills that would change how elections are conducted. KCUR 89.3

The Kansas Court of Appeals recently ruled voting is a fundamental right under the Kansas Constitution, and therefore it is subject to stronger legal protections from the barriers to voting an overzealous Kansas State Legislature continues to create.

Kansas Appleseed, the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center had brought a challenge under the Kansas Constitution to defend against restrictions placed on voting and voter engagement.

The ruling is a big deal for Kansas voters.

Related
March 4, 2021
June 3, 2020
April 30, 2020
June 18, 2018
Most Popular