Kansas Appeals Court ruling on voting a big deal for democracy

The Kansas Court of Appeals recently ruled voting is a fundamental right under the Kansas Constitution, and therefore it is subject to stronger legal protections from the barriers to voting an overzealous Kansas State Legislature continues to create.

Kansas Appleseed, the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center had brought a challenge under the Kansas Constitution to defend against restrictions placed on voting and voter engagement.

The ruling is a big deal for Kansas voters.