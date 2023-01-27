Kansas Day: Loving our ‘Home On The Range’

The roots of my love for Kansas Day were planted deep many years ago in Mrs. Garrett’s second-grade class at Jefferson Elementary School in Iola. The simple act of coloring my own version of the American bison or the Kansas seal and singing Kansas-themed songs planted a curiosity — and an affection — in me toward my home state.

A fifth-grade trip to a pre-renovated Statehouse further grew my love for celebrating Kansas Day. While the bragging rights of making the climb to the top were impressive, the view from the dome was proof that the sky is the only limit for Kansans like myself.

Decades later, Kansas Day is still special to me. The years, and my experiences exploring this state, have only deepened my pride in being a Kansan. And as an observer of what influences the decisions of residents and businesses, I’ve grown to appreciate the power Kansas Day holds in forming the Kansas identity in young hearts.