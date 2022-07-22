Kansas freedoms at a crossroads

“We believe fervently in the American Way, which stands for the separation of religion and state. Naturally, we are to live out our beliefs within the political state as private citizens, but we do not attempt to use the state’s political system to enforce our belief system upon our pluralistic neighbors.” — Bob Meneilly at The Village Church, Aug. 15, 1993

A popular phrase found on T-shirts, bumper stickers, and memes reads, “If you’re not angry, then you’re not paying attention.”

Well, everyone I know right now is angry as we continue to process recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court — including the attack against reproductive rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the potential dismantling of LGBTQ equality coming down the pike based on Justice Clarence Thomas’ written concurrence, and the broadening interpretation of the Second Amendment and loosening of gun laws immediately following two mass shootings in New York and Texas. And that’s just scratching the surface of things that we should all be angry about as the court repeatedly violates one of our most fundamental freedoms by shattering the wall between religion and government.