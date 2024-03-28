Kansas still grappling with income tax reform

The debate over implementing a flat income tax in Kansas appears to have reached its conclusion, at least in this legislative session. Earlier this year, Kansas Republicans proposed a single income tax rate of 5.25% for all Kansans earning more than $6,160 as an individual or $12,300 as a couple.

Republicans argued that a simple tax code with a single tax rate applied uniformly to all income levels could reduce the complexity and administrative burdens of our current system.

Gov. Kelly and Kansas Democrats countered that the cuts associated with a flat tax would be financially irresponsible and inherently regressive, disproportionately burdening low-income earners compared to high-income earners