 Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Kansas Hispanics slow to act on their growth

The state's Hispanic population has grown roughly 25% since 2010, far outpacing the state's overall growth of a paltry 3%.

August 20, 2021

This map captures population shifts by county as recorded by the 2020 Census.

The recent release of additional 2020 Census numbers is a treasure trove of fascinating data about Kansas. While redistricting and the urbanization of Kansas have dominated the political chatter about these data, they also tell an interesting story about our state’s growing Hispanic population. 

Let’s clarify some concepts.  

The Census measures “Hispanic” as an ethnicity that crosses racial lines. However, studies on racial identity show that most Americans, including most self-identified Hispanics, perceive Hispanic as a race itself.  

