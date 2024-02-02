Kansas lawmakers and citizens don’t see eye-to-eye on guns

Kansas has some of the most permissive gun laws in the country, and last week the state house began debate on a bill that, if passed, would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to further enshrine gun rights in the state constitution.

The proposed amendment would change the language of Section 4 of the Kansas Bill of Rights to include possession and use of ammunition, firearm accessories, and firearm components as constitutionally protected rights. It would also add:

The right to keep and bear arms is a natural and fundamental right. This shall not be infringed. Any restriction of such right shall be subject to the strict scrutiny standard.