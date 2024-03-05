 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
Kansas lawmakers cater to minority interests

Kansas Republican lawmakers have no problem accepting a majority of voters put them in office, but that same democratic principle gets tossed in the dumpster when it comes to expanding Medicaid, background checks on private gun sales, and giving women control over their reproductive health decisions. 

Like the vast majority of people, we didn’t grow up in a democracy.

To be sure, we were born in the Heartland of America and have lived here our entire lives, but we were also raised under a roof in which a democracy did not exist —unless it came to deciding what movie we wanted to see at a drive-in.

Dad was the “authoritarian” in our household who had one simple rule: As long as you’re living under my roof you’re living under my rules.

Had we lived under a roof where democracy ruled, midnight curfews would have been waived and rock music would have shaken the rafters.

