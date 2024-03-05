Kansas lawmakers cater to minority interests

Like the vast majority of people, we didn’t grow up in a democracy.

To be sure, we were born in the Heartland of America and have lived here our entire lives, but we were also raised under a roof in which a democracy did not exist —unless it came to deciding what movie we wanted to see at a drive-in.

Dad was the “authoritarian” in our household who had one simple rule: As long as you’re living under my roof you’re living under my rules.

Had we lived under a roof where democracy ruled, midnight curfews would have been waived and rock music would have shaken the rafters.