Kansas lawmakers deserve pay raise

Last week, a bipartisan commission of former state lawmakers finished working on and recommended a solution to a long-standing problem: Kansas’s terrible legislative pay scale.

Currently our state legislature, which is officially supposed to meet for only about 90 days — but which actually often involves much more work than that, frequently spread throughout the whole year — pays its members a base salary of only $27,000. While the coverage of per diem expenses does allow for some variability, still, when all the costs of traveling and housing are added up, Kansas lawmakers are some of the worst paid in the whole country.

The former legislators who met to find a solution to this issue were fully aware of the problem. Some had stories of juggling multiple temp jobs to make ends meet when not in session, while others noted how the current system unintentionally biases the legislature, often limiting those who aspire to run for office to those who can afford the pay cut or already have job security, meaning that retired or independently wealthy candidates predominate.