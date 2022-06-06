 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
Kansas legislators fail to address ghost guns

The availability of these homemade guns makes it easier for those banned from owning a firearm by Kansas law to gain access.

Columnists

June 6, 2022 - 2:12 PM

A police officer holds a ghost gun at Springfield Police headquarters. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 5/23/2022

National attention has turned, once again, to the gun debate following the horrific events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month. 

One day prior to the school shooting that killed 19 children and 2 adults, the Kansas legislature adjourned without taking action on proposed bills aimed to ban so called “ghost guns,” like the one used in the shooting at Olathe East High School in March of this year.

Ghost guns are firearms that don’t have serial numbers. Usually, they are privately assembled from parts ordered via the internet or 3-D printed. These types of untraceable firearms are virtually impossible to regulate.

