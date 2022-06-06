Kansas legislators fail to address ghost guns

National attention has turned, once again, to the gun debate following the horrific events at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month.

One day prior to the school shooting that killed 19 children and 2 adults, the Kansas legislature adjourned without taking action on proposed bills aimed to ban so called “ghost guns,” like the one used in the shooting at Olathe East High School in March of this year.

Ghost guns are firearms that don’t have serial numbers. Usually, they are privately assembled from parts ordered via the internet or 3-D printed. These types of untraceable firearms are virtually impossible to regulate.