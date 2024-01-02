 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Kansas legislators have enormous say in our everyday lives

By design, Kansans view government as a means to better society and promote the general welfare

January 2, 2024

Come Jan. 8, the Kansas legislature will assemble to embark on its new agenda for the year.

Already, numerous bills and resolutions have been pre-filed for the 2024 session, providing us with a preliminary insight into the legislative agenda.

In the House, the chamber will hear pre-filed bills on changing the start of the K-12 school year, amending the definition of “healthcare provider,” allowing direct vehicle sales from manufacturers (such as Tesla), and a proposition to amend Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution concerning counties’ home rule, just to name a few. A full list can be found on the state legislature’s website.

