Kansas needs to improve roads for bicyclists and pedestrians — and drivers

After decades of decline, fatal traffic crashes increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s traffic deaths are falling harder and harder on bicyclists and pedestrians. In Kansas, pedestrian deaths increased 261%, from 18 in 2019 to 47 in 2021, according to the National Governors’ Association.

Nationally, those numbers increased 77% during the same time period, from 6272 to 7274. The 2020 infrastructure bill passed by the Kansas Legislature includes safety along with economic growth as priorities, and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davis recently announced a $1.28 million grant coming to the state’s Third District to improve roadway safety.

This differs remarkably from previous crackdowns on auto safety. U.S. traffic fatalities hit a high in 1972 and began dropping. Just before that, a host of federal laws had mandated safety features including seatbelts, high backed seats, and collapsible steering columns. Also, consumer safety advocate Ralph Nader and his team of lawyers targeted auto companies marketing cars with known safety flaws, including the Chevrolet Corvair and Ford Pinto.