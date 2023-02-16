Kansas’ safety net took me from food stamps to Capitol

As thousands of families in our state are forced to stretch their budgets further and further, several of my colleagues in the Legislature are trying to make it harder for Kansans to get the help they need to make ends meet.

I am the ranking minority member on the House Committee on Welfare Reform. This committee is new this year, and based on the discussions we have had so far, the message is clear: It was formed to make it more difficult for folks to access crucial family support programs that help supplement their grocery budgets and pay for child care, rather than work towards improving the already strained Kansas welfare system.

I know firsthand how important these programs are. I grew up in a tumultuous single-parent household where my working-class father struggled with providing enough food for every meal, paying our utilities, managing both of our Type 1 diabetes without any health insurance, and dealing with substance abuse issues.