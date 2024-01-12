Kansas tax proposals: Good, bad, and best

Given that Kansas’s state budget currently points towards a nearly $3 billion surplus, it’s inevitable that legislators have ideas about passing some of that surplus on to Kansans in the form of tax cuts. Of those ideas, some are much better than others.

On the first day of the 2024 legislative session, Governor Laura Kelly presented her own proposal, supported by a few key Republican legislators. It would increase state property tax exemptions and state income tax deductions, as well as provide tax credits for child care. It aims to eliminate the food tax outright, and establish a sales tax holiday for school supplies in August.

It’s a good plan, one the legislature should take seriously — more seriously, at least, than the Republican leadership’s plan to once again push for a flat tax, with all incomes, from the highest to the lowest, taxed at the exact same rate.