Kansas, we can do better

Kansas is an agricultural powerhouse, producing 64% of the nation’s sorghum and 23% of its winter wheat. We’re ranked third in cattle production and beef processing, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

So why are this state’s residents going hungry?

According to the nonprofit advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, one in six residents of southeast Kansas is food insecure, and one in every four children in the region is food insecure. That’s the topic of Appleseed’s vital new report, Hunger in Southeast Kansas, authored by Haley Kottler and Caleb Smith.