Kansas’ wide open space limit transportation options

This holiday season, as Kansas receives from the national government a Christmas present of $2.6 billion dedicated to infrastructure spending, my wish for 2022 would be for elected leaders, city planners, and traffic engineers alike to spend federal highway dollars a little bit differently.

How different? Let me focus on my home of Wichita as an example.

Wichita, Kansas’s largest stand-alone city, has many urban amenities. But if you measure those amenities in terms of the city and state money spent to support them, then Kellogg Avenue, or U.S. 54, the east-west highway which divides the city in half, is likely hundreds of millions of dollars ahead of its competitors. Municipal accounting is insanely complicated (often intentionally so), but some estimates suggest that the city of Wichita has spent well over $1 billion over the decades extending and improving Kellogg (which at one time apparently absorbed over 80% of sales tax revenue generated in the city as well).