KDOT’s zipper merge is policymaking in the real world

Do we need to re-learn how we merge on the freeway? The Kansas Department of Transportation says yes. But are we open to re-thinking something we have done the same way for years?

Since 2016, KDOT has been promoting the “zipper merge” for the construction zones along US 69 in Johnson County. Now, they also want us to use it along sections of K-10 that are under construction between Olathe and Lawrence, near Eudora. They may expand it further.

Around here, most use the early merge. When we see that a lane is closed, we move over into the open lane as quickly as possible. We treat drivers that do not do this as “cheaters.” Any attempt to cut in line may be met with a refusal to open a space, dirty looks, or even a famous, obscene hand gesture. Once, in construction around Olathe, I saw a semi truck driver steer his truck so it was straddling both lanes, just to block these line cutters. Didn’t the teachers in elementary school teach us not to cut in line?