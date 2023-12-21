Kelly’s concessions on Medicaid expansion an unexpected gift

One of the great themes of the Christmas season is surprise. Every child excited for Christmas morning understands it: the sense of wonder that comes along with an unexpected gift. From a Savior born in a manger to a present that reveals the care of a co-worker or friend, this season is all about surprises.

Politics is rarely characterized by wonder, and it would be wrong to put legislative bills or government actions on the same level as Christmas gifts, whether earthly or divine. Yet, I fear this legitimate caution might lead us to wrongly ignore just how surprising Governor Kelly’s latest proposal for Medicaid expansion really is. This Christmas season, it’s worth reflecting upon — and upon the responses to it from other legislative leaders too.

Everyone knows that Medicaid expansion, something that has been enacted by every state around Kansas and has the support of 70% of all Kansans, has always been Kelly’s largest legislative aim, and also the one which the Republican leadership has been most determined to deny her, regularly refusing to allow votes on the topic, even as a majority of Republicans state-wide agree with the need to expand the policy.