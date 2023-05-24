Kelly’s veto saves rural schools. Will Kobach care?

It’s kind of quiet, as these things go, but Kansas is suddenly in the middle of a state constitutional crisis.

After a grueling legislative session, Gov. Laura Kelly last week signed a school funding bill into law. That’s the good news. Controversially, though, she used a line-item veto to eliminate a provision of the bill that would suddenly — some say unexpectedly — alter the state’s school finance formula to cut funding Kansas school districts with declining enrollments.

Letting that part of the bill pass, Kelly said, would have “immediate devastating effects” on many of the state’s rural schools.