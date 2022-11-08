 | Tue, Nov 08, 2022
Kevin Durant’s unwillingness to speak out is a flagrant foul

Silence may be golden in some circles, but it is deadly in others. It’s silence that allows racism and bigotry to flourish. It’s silence that allows the bullies to prosper, and the weak to get stepped on.

November 8, 2022

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

So, I’m reading a book about Jackie Robinson — “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson,” by Kostya Kennedy — and I’m thinking about all the sacrifices he made and all he had to endure so that athletes like Kyrie Irving could have a place in professional sports.

And, I find that as much as I am bothered by what Irving tweeted and his reluctance to apologize for his hurtful social media post, I am more outraged by his teammate, and the cluelessness he displayed in addressing the situation.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball. But here is why he will always be a bus rider.

