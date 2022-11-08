Kevin Durant’s unwillingness to speak out is a flagrant foul

So, I’m reading a book about Jackie Robinson — “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson,” by Kostya Kennedy — and I’m thinking about all the sacrifices he made and all he had to endure so that athletes like Kyrie Irving could have a place in professional sports.

And, I find that as much as I am bothered by what Irving tweeted and his reluctance to apologize for his hurtful social media post, I am more outraged by his teammate, and the cluelessness he displayed in addressing the situation.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball. But here is why he will always be a bus rider.