 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
Kobach says he’s changed. How will we know?

The former secretary of state is downplaying voter fraud in favor of saying he'll sue President Biden over border issues

By

Columnists

September 30, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Kris Kobach, left, is running against Chris Mann for Kansas Attorney General. (Photos by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Meet the new Kris Kobach.  Is he the same as the old Kris Kobach? 

Before Kobach narrowly won the Republican primary for Governor in 2018, an independent group supporting then-Governor Jeff Colyer ran an ad featuring the tagline, “Call Kris Kobach.  Tell him we can’t afford his antics.”  

Kobach is re-branding this year, downplaying alleged voter fraud and presenting himself as the candidate that will sue Joe Biden (meaning, the Federal Government) over a host of different issues including the U.S.-Mexico border.

