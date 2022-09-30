Kobach says he’s changed. How will we know?

Meet the new Kris Kobach. Is he the same as the old Kris Kobach?

Before Kobach narrowly won the Republican primary for Governor in 2018, an independent group supporting then-Governor Jeff Colyer ran an ad featuring the tagline, “Call Kris Kobach. Tell him we can’t afford his antics.”

Kobach is re-branding this year, downplaying alleged voter fraud and presenting himself as the candidate that will sue Joe Biden (meaning, the Federal Government) over a host of different issues including the U.S.-Mexico border.