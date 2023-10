Take a guess: How much Kansas land does China own?

It’s probably not a lot — you probably would have heard something about it if so — but it can’t be nothing, right? American right-wingers have spent much of the last year raising alarms about Chinese communists buying up farmland across the country and passing laws against foreign ownership, so there’s got to be a there there. Right?

So: Is it 10,000 acres? Or maybe just 1,000 acres. Or even just 100?