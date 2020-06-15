Menu Search Log in

Laugh track sure sign it’s staged

Adding staged applause and cheers to sporting events makes us question how much of the experience producers would be willing to alter.

June 15, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Photo by Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Growing up in southwest Kansas, one of the tenets of life I learned early is this: A good steak needs no sauce.

After moving around the country a bit, I got used to people dousing their steaks with A.1. or other goop. More recently, marinades and rubs have come into fashion. But I remain a firm believer that the best steaks, properly seasoned and grilled, can’t be improved by such additions.

It’s a belief that carries into other areas of life, which is why I oppose the plans of TV and radio companies to artificially add cheering-crowd sounds to sports telecasts.

