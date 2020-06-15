Laugh track sure sign it’s staged

Growing up in southwest Kansas, one of the tenets of life I learned early is this: A good steak needs no sauce.
After moving around the country a bit, I got used to people dousing their steaks with A.1. or other goop. More recently, marinades and rubs have come into fashion. But I remain a firm believer that the best steaks, properly seasoned and grilled, can’t be improved by such additions.
It’s a belief that carries into other areas of life, which is why I oppose the plans of TV and radio companies to artificially add cheering-crowd sounds to sports telecasts.
