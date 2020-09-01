Law and order only work if applied equally

It’s not law and order to shoot a man seven times in the back.
It’s not law and order when a 17-year-old boy grabs an assault rifle and crosses state lines.
It’s not law and order when that 17-year-old boy shoots three people and two of them die.
