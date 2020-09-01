Menu Search Log in

Law and order only work if applied equally

A call for maintaining law and order, without the acknowledgment that neither is applied fairly and equally in this country, is little more than a call for maintaining the status quo. 

Wisconsin activist Isaac Wallner, center, looks on during a prayer vigil in Civic Center Park in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 27. Photo by (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

It’s not law and order to shoot a man seven times in the back.

It’s not law and order when a 17-year-old boy grabs an assault rifle and crosses state lines.

It’s not law and order when that 17-year-old boy shoots three people and two of them die.

