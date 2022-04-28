 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Legislator’s hate poisons the well

As much as some senators and representatives may want to believe they can be on friendly terms with LGBTQ legislators and constituents while simultaneously voting to harm them, they really can’t.

By

Columnists

April 28, 2022 - 3:18 PM

Rep. Cheryl Helmer, right, and Rep. Michael Houser respond to having their picture taken during House action April 27, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Rep. Cheryl Helmer gave the game away Monday.

As the Kansas Legislature wrangled over Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of an anti-trans sports bill, the Reflector revealed Helmer’s hateful email to a University of Kansas graduate student. All at once, any pretensions that supporters had about the legislation “protecting girls” were thrown out the window. The letter oozed with odious animus toward transgender people.

“No surgeon can cut, remove, wop, add to change the biology that is chemically occuring [sic] in each and every fiber, bone and molecule of every human being,” Helmer, a Republican from Mulvane, wrote in the message to Brenan Riffel.

