Legislator’s hate poisons the well

Rep. Cheryl Helmer gave the game away Monday.

As the Kansas Legislature wrangled over Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of an anti-trans sports bill, the Reflector revealed Helmer’s hateful email to a University of Kansas graduate student. All at once, any pretensions that supporters had about the legislation “protecting girls” were thrown out the window. The letter oozed with odious animus toward transgender people.

“No surgeon can cut, remove, wop, add to change the biology that is chemically occuring [sic] in each and every fiber, bone and molecule of every human being,” Helmer, a Republican from Mulvane, wrote in the message to Brenan Riffel.