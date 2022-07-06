Liberty and limited government on August 2 ballot

Kansas legislators want to enlarge their power to control women’s lives. They have proposed a constitutional amendment on the August 2 ballot that hands them that power. Their plan distrusts women and will expand the scope of government. Kansans who value individual liberty and limited government should view this proposition with profound skepticism.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the Bill of Rights of the Kansas Constitution “affords protection of the right of personal autonomy, which includes the ability to control one’s own body, to assert bodily integrity, and to exercise self-determination. This right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life — decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”

This Court ruling is in line with Kansans who value individual liberty and limited government — core principles that have guided our elected officials since statehood. These beliefs gave our state an extraordinary boost in its early years. Most of the state’s 50 million acres were moved from public domain into private hands. Two hundred thousand farms were opened. Business and entrepreneurship were encouraged and took root. Local control was firmly established for governing local schools, cities, and counties. Our population mushroomed. Our dedication to personal freedom and small government laid the foundation for the prosperous state we live in today.