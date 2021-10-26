 | Tue, Oct 26, 2021
Liz Cheney puts country over party

But her refusal to stand by ‘The Big Lie’  that Trump was robbed of re-election is political suicide

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

 Country over party.

With unflinching firmness, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has chosen to take her stand for democracy and the Constitution over the cult of Donald Trump that is now the Republican Party.

For that, Americans owe her big time: As vice chair of the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrectionist sacking of the Capitol, Cheney showed again this week that she is giving that essential investigation a bipartisan credibility it wouldn’t otherwise have. Republican leaders have refused to participate.

