Liz Cheney puts country over party

Country over party.

With unflinching firmness, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has chosen to take her stand for democracy and the Constitution over the cult of Donald Trump that is now the Republican Party.

For that, Americans owe her big time: As vice chair of the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrectionist sacking of the Capitol, Cheney showed again this week that she is giving that essential investigation a bipartisan credibility it wouldn’t otherwise have. Republican leaders have refused to participate.