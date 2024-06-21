Louisiana law blurs division between church and state

Last week, a vote to ban women pastors fell just short of the two-thirds needed by the 10,000 delegates attending the Southern Baptist Convention.

Those who voted against the constitutional amendment said it was unnecessary since the denomination’s official doctrine already forbids female pastors.

Delegates also weighed in on the fertility treatment called in vitro fertilization, where embryos can be fertilized outside of a woman’s body and then implanted in her womb.

On this measure, the majority voted for a resolution condemning the procedure.

Both decisions are firmly within the denomination’s prerogative.

If they rub a member the wrong way, they can leave the fold.

On Wednesday, Louisiana enacted a law that all public classrooms, from kindergarten up through university, must prominently display the Ten Commandments.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry relished signing the bill into law, saying he’s following Moses, whom he declared as the country’s original law-maker.

Landry then dared opponents to challenge the law.

“I can’t wait to be sued,” he said.

When a state or any other public entity imposes a religious-based set of rules on its citizens it usually is found to violate our country’s premise of religious freedom as provided by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

Unlike Iran or Saudi Arabia, we do not have an official religion.

It appears Gov. Landry would like to make Louisiana the exception, because don’t you know the country is going to hell in a handbasket.

Some Louisiana legislators know exactly who’s to blame.

“Given all the junk our children are exposed to in classrooms today, it is imperative that we put the Ten Commandments back in a prominent position,” said State Representative Dodie Horton, the Republican sponsor of the legislation.

Ah, teachers. Always a convenient target. Ill-disciplined children are their fault, not of their families. Poor test scores? Teachers. Not the fact students’ homes may be drug dens. And declining attendance surely has nothing to do with the fact mom or dad, or both, may be working third shift at the local factory and simply aren’t able to see that their children get off to school.

Rep. Horton contends that with the Ten Commandments posted, students will “see what God says is right.”

And they will see it. The law includes the displays be no smaller than 11 by 14 inches.

And if they prompt discussion? All the better.

Because obviously, the law’s intent is to inject Christianity into the classroom.

Where it does not belong.

Simply put, public schools are not intended to be Sunday schools.

They are not to advance religion of any sort.

Our country was founded on the premise that we all have the freedom to worship as we choose with no “Big Brother” advising otherwise.

If that wall were to crumble, all bets are off as to how far government could intrude on our lives.