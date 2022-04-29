 | Fri, Apr 29, 2022
Madeleine Albright: A self-made woman

The former Secretary of State shows women who are coming of age in the 21st century that success is possible, but it's not easy.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright delivers remarks during the ceremonial groundbreaking of the future U.S. Diplomacy Center in 2014 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

The overwhelming vastness of the famed National Cathedral seemed to shrink to mere expansiveness, as Washington’s famous names, including three presidents, filled its pews Wednesday morning to honor yet another eminent insider with yet another quintessentially Washingtonian farewell.

As the famous names began sharing their informal and funny stories about Madeleine Albright, that great cathedral became almost intimate. Everybody was laughing along. They all felt they knew her well; even those who never actually met her.

That’s the way it was with Madeleine.

