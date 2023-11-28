Mental health survey puts Kansas last; Medicaid plays a role

Earlier this year, Mental Health America released its annual mental health rankings by state. They placed Kansas last in the nation. Let that sink in — last, out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Although this is disappointing news, we’ve come together before to make progress. In 2021, Kansas became the first state in the nation to pass a transformative law that put us at the forefront of addressing our state’s mental health needs. This bipartisan bill established a new model for providing behavioral health services called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model.

It was a significant step in the right direction. Kansas has increased access to community-based mental health services and encouraged integration of behavioral health with physical health care. Our Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are focused on helping patients increase their independence and stay active in their communities.