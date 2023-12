No one expects Joe Biden to win Kansas in 2024. After all, 1964 was the last time a Democrat won the state. And before that, Kansans voted for Republicans in six straight presidential contests, including strong opposition to popular incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940 and 1944.

Kansas is red, and everyone knows it.

However, the political monopoly is not complete. There is a center. And recent advances by Democrats illustrate its vitality.