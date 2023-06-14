Mom’s illness gives kids opportunity to show their gratitude

I’ve long joked with my mom that I’d find a way to pay her back for all her trouble. Her response has always been “you’re not supposed to,” and she’s right: Kids can’t repay their parents, and I’d certainly never be able to.

Then she got brain cancer and I began to realize how much I owed.

My mother’s sickness came on suddenly. She was working full time as a nurse at Los Angeles General Medical Center until early May, when a brainstem tumor emerged from hiding. She fell in her house on Friday, and it’s no exaggeration to say that she would have died on the floor if I hadn’t broken into her home and called the paramedics. The tumor has taken away her ability to stand, open her eyes, swallow or speak clearly.