 | Fri, Nov 05, 2021
My kids are getting the COVID vaccine immediately

As a pediatrician, I’ve seen many children and families suffer from COVID-19 over the last 20 months. One out of every 3 children admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 ends up in the intensive care unit

November 5, 2021 - 4:15 PM

Jill Holm-Denoma, left, with her son, Tyler Holm-Denoma, 5, as registered nurse Emily Cole, right, administers a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/TNS)

Dear fellow parents: Please get your kids vaccinated. I’m doing so this week.

As a pediatrician at Duke Health, I’ve seen many children and families suffer from COVID-19 over the last 20 months. The parents of my patients tell me about the fevers, body aches, headaches, and loss of smell that have lasted for months. With approval this week of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, we can ease a great deal of that heartache.

COVID-19 has not only harmed adults. In North Carolina, about 250,000 of the state’s COVID-19 cases — roughly 1 in every 6 — has been a child. And with the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant over the last several months, more and more children have become infected.

