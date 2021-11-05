My kids are getting the COVID vaccine immediately

Dear fellow parents: Please get your kids vaccinated. I’m doing so this week.

As a pediatrician at Duke Health, I’ve seen many children and families suffer from COVID-19 over the last 20 months. The parents of my patients tell me about the fevers, body aches, headaches, and loss of smell that have lasted for months. With approval this week of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, we can ease a great deal of that heartache.

COVID-19 has not only harmed adults. In North Carolina, about 250,000 of the state’s COVID-19 cases — roughly 1 in every 6 — has been a child. And with the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant over the last several months, more and more children have become infected.