 | Mon, Feb 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

My mom would have loved basketball’s Caitlin Clark

When very few women attended college, my mother pursued a degree in physical education — what we know as exercise science — encouraging girls to appreciate their bodies and to build strength and confidence through physical fitness and sports.

By

Columnists

February 5, 2024 - 3:08 PM

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes is electrifying fans with her deadeye 3-point shooting skills. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

I so wish my mother were alive today. She would be proudly sporting a bright gold shirt with No. 22 emblazoned across her chest, and we would be sitting side by side at every possible University of Iowa women’s basketball game. My mother would love Caitlin Clark!

Clark, of course, is the basketball phenomenon who is electrifying fans across the country with her deadeye 3-point shooting, mind-blowing passing and exhilarating team play. Most importantly, Clark, along with her teammates and coaches, has changed how girls and women’s sports are played, and perceived, forever.

My mother was a gifted athlete at a time when sports for women barely existed. She was a freshman in high school, a city girl from Denver, when Mildred “Babe” Didrikson won three medals in the 1932 Olympics including the gold for javelin and hurdles — an unprecedented achievement that opened the door, just a crack, for future women athletes.

Related
November 17, 2023
October 25, 2023
September 20, 2023
April 3, 2023
Most Popular