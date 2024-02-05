My mom would have loved basketball’s Caitlin Clark

I so wish my mother were alive today. She would be proudly sporting a bright gold shirt with No. 22 emblazoned across her chest, and we would be sitting side by side at every possible University of Iowa women’s basketball game. My mother would love Caitlin Clark!

Clark, of course, is the basketball phenomenon who is electrifying fans across the country with her deadeye 3-point shooting, mind-blowing passing and exhilarating team play. Most importantly, Clark, along with her teammates and coaches, has changed how girls and women’s sports are played, and perceived, forever.

My mother was a gifted athlete at a time when sports for women barely existed. She was a freshman in high school, a city girl from Denver, when Mildred “Babe” Didrikson won three medals in the 1932 Olympics including the gold for javelin and hurdles — an unprecedented achievement that opened the door, just a crack, for future women athletes.