My son got RSV; I was right to panic

When my youngest son was only a few months old he became ill with what I thought at the time was just a cold that was affecting his breathing. Absent an official pediatric diagnosis, I treated the cold-like symptoms with the usual over-the-counter medications for babies.

He did not get better. At least not right away.

One evening I noticed he was struggling to breathe. I panicked, called an ambulance and rushed my normally jovial baby to the hospital. Turns out he was suffering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the same contagious virus that in recent months has been pushing hospitals around the country to capacity.