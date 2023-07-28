National party politics edging into local elections

In Wichita, Topeka, and elsewhere across Kansas, the municipal election cycle is underway. Candidates for city council and school board seats and mayor will be selected in the primary elections which will conclude on Tuesday, August 1. For those few Kansans involved in these races, whether as candidates or supporters or observers, here’s a primer on how they are (and aren’t) changing.

The most important basic electoral reality in local elections is the word I just used: “few.” Even as voter turnout has trended upwards nationwide, participation in municipal elections seems likely to remain very low. When mayoral candidates, who compete for city-wide pool of potential voters, are on the ballot, the primary elections may see only 10% of registered voters bothering to cast ballots; when you only have city council and school board members running in their distinct districts, overall turnout is almost always even less.

This means that candidates looking to advance to their respective general elections in November are trying to find ways to motivate a relatively tiny number of likely voters.