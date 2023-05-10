Nature’s treasure chest is at risk

As spring gives way to summer, nature’s treasure chest awakens. Earth’s biological wealth sprouts, blooms and clamors. These contents once blanketed the landscape with a thin, life-sustaining fabric, the biosphere. But human activity has contributed to the shrinking of the chest.

A major slice of the treasure is insects and the roles they play in structuring food chains, communities and ecosystems linking them to plants, fungi, microorganisms and other animals. Insects are key to transferring energy from plants in terrestrial food chains, shaping much of Earth’s biological wealth. Their small body size, prolific reproduction, life cycles, diverse forms and habits mold their ecological prowess.

The ecological significance of insects is reflected in their long history, which spans an estimated 400 million years. A major bounce to this success began with flowering plants some 145 million years ago, coinciding with pollinators, including butterflies and moths, beetles, winged social insects and flies.