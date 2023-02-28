 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
No more excuses Kansas legislators: Expand Medicaid now

We've lost $6 billion — and counting — in available funds to extend medical coverage to our most needy.

February 28, 2023 - 2:49 PM

More than 2 million low-income people are uninsured because they are stuck in a coverage gap: They earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but because of a quirk of the Affordable Care Act, they earn too little to qualify for a subsidized ACA marketplace plan. (Dreamstime/TNS)

When it comes to expanding Medicaid, Kansas is quickly becoming one of the last states that continues to lose money and lives because of its refusal to change.

Kansas is surrounded by states that have expanded, and those states are experiencing economic and job growth, along with a much lower rate of rural hospital closures.

One of the last 11 states whose legislative leadership stood firm against expansion has now done a complete turnaround. Phil Berger, Republican and the president pro-tem of the North Carolina Senate, vowed to never allow expansion. He has changed his mind and now supports expansion, saying that all the concerns he had have been alleviated.

