No more lobbyist-written bills

As an example of the influence of outside groups, Kansas’s new sports betting legislation was  crafted solely by the gambling industry.

January 8, 2023 - 2:38 PM

I’ve got the perfect New Year’s resolution for Kansas legislators: no more lobbyist-authored bills.

Last year, Kansas lawmaking was marked by two dramatic “fails,” both involving lobbyist-authored acts. One of them failed, the other passed, and both were problematic.

First came anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment, sent to the voters by the Legislature and rejected by 18 percentage points in August. Closely watched nationally and even overseas, the campaign and contained many controversies, including its confusing ballot language.  

