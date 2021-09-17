Opting to test and learn

With the goal to have children in school as much as possible during the pandemic, school officials are taking advantage of the program “Test to Stay and Learn,” which provides on-site testing for the coronavirus to those who have been exposed.

Each school district’s program is unique, often with school board members working with their county health department to set parameters. The program is funded by a $75 million grant overseen by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

At USD 257 schools in Iola, tests are given three days a week to students who have been exposed to COVID. Those who test negative are allowed to remain in school and participate in extracurricular activities until their quarantine period of 10 days is over.