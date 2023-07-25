 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Outdated rule stifles Kansas air travel

Washington, D.C. is now the most expensive air travel market of any major U.S. city. It’s suppressing competition, enabling only a handful of airlines to control most of the market.

Columnists

July 25, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Dulles International Airport is the nation's most expensive to fly into. Photo by Wikipedia

Before having the honor of representing the people of the 114th District in the Kansas House of Representatives, I was a captain for United Airlines for 28 years. 

I flew thousands of people all over the world, including into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport — one of Washington, D.C.’s primary airports. 

Many Kansas residents travel to D.C. every year, but there’s a federal regulation that was established by Congress in 1966 that impacts how we get there and how much we pay for airline tickets. It’s called the “perimeter rule” — and there’s a battle happening right now in the halls of Congress over whether to modernize it. 

