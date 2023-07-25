Outdated rule stifles Kansas air travel

Before having the honor of representing the people of the 114th District in the Kansas House of Representatives, I was a captain for United Airlines for 28 years.

I flew thousands of people all over the world, including into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport — one of Washington, D.C.’s primary airports.

Many Kansas residents travel to D.C. every year, but there’s a federal regulation that was established by Congress in 1966 that impacts how we get there and how much we pay for airline tickets. It’s called the “perimeter rule” — and there’s a battle happening right now in the halls of Congress over whether to modernize it.