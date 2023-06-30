 | Fri, Jun 30, 2023
Partisanship gets a bad rap

When voters organize in support of someone running for office, or when workers organize and make collective demands of their employer, that is the essence of democracy

June 30, 2023 - 3:52 PM

There’s a mayoral election taking place in Wichita, Kansas’s largest stand-alone city, right now. Also, strikes have been declared at Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita’s largest single employer, and Ascension Via Christi, the city’s largest hospital. What does all this have in common?

Potentially many things. The business slowdowns, budget deficits, and unemployment which any labor unrest may contribute to, are obviously all topics that people seeking political office are going to have to struggle with. 

And similarly, the positions taken by a city’s mayor can play a large role in determining how and when strikes or contract negotiations may be resolved. So, these topics are going to be entwined in Wichita, as they would in any community.

