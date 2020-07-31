Menu Search Log in

Picture Allen County without a hospital, then vote for its support.

Tuesday's election includes renewing a quarter-percent sales tax vital for the hospital's upkeep.

July 31, 2020 - 4:24 PM

Allen County Regional Hospital

It’s hard to believe the “new” hospital is seven years old, which I view as a testament to its timeless design and good upkeep.

A walk inside still catches my breath, it’s so pretty. 

So when I cast my primary ballot — I couldn’t wait for Tuesday — I voted to renew the quarter-cent sales tax dedicated for the upkeep of Allen County Regional Hospital.

