Picture Allen County without a hospital, then vote for its support.

It’s hard to believe the “new” hospital is seven years old, which I view as a testament to its timeless design and good upkeep.
A walk inside still catches my breath, it’s so pretty.
So when I cast my primary ballot — I couldn’t wait for Tuesday — I voted to renew the quarter-cent sales tax dedicated for the upkeep of Allen County Regional Hospital.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives