Popular will of the people a treasured Kansas tradition

One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power.

This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters.

Often, in Topeka, this is a struggle between parties — Republicans versus Democrats — or between branches — the legislature versus the governor. But more and more often over the past few years we have seen the struggle for power play out as state government versus local government.