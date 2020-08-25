Postal Service an essential service

Most rural Americans will tell you the postal service is an important part of their way of life.
Many small businesses and nonprofits in all kinds of communities — urban, suburban and rural — will tell you the same thing.
The postal service has always been part of the vital infrastructure that connects Americans and facilitates commerce. But perhaps not much longer.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives