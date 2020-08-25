Menu Search Log in

Postal Service an essential service

By word and policy, the president is trying to undermine the public's trust in the postal service, and thus our elections.

August 25, 2020

A mail carrier pulls letters and packages from his vehicle, then sets out on the route to which he has delivered for 15 years. Photo by (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Most rural Americans will tell you the postal service is an important part of their way of life.

Many small businesses and nonprofits in all kinds of communities — urban, suburban and rural — will tell you the same thing.

The postal service has always been part of the vital infrastructure that connects Americans and facilitates commerce. But perhaps not much longer.

