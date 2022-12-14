Promising beginning for Kobach

Last week, I took Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach to task for jumping on the Republican bandwagon of lesser prairie chicken silliness, an issue of importance to a handful of Kansas oil and cattle barons, but not much of anybody else.

Today, it pleases me to report that Kobach has gotten one right.

On Tuesday, Kobach announced that he’s nominating a political rival, former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi, as the next head of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It’s hard to see how Kobach could make a better choice.