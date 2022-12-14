 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Promising beginning for Kobach

Today, it pleases me to report that Kobach has gotten one right. 

December 14, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Kris Kobach. Photo by Kansas Reflector

Last week, I took Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach to task for jumping on the Republican bandwagon of lesser prairie chicken silliness, an issue of importance to a handful of Kansas oil and cattle barons, but not much of anybody else. 

On Tuesday, Kobach announced that he’s nominating a political rival, former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi, as the next head of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It’s hard to see how Kobach could make a better choice. 

