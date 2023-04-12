 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
Protests must not be silenced

Unchecked gun violence, environmental racism and denial of basic health and human services should enrage us all, and compel us to action.

April 12, 2023

State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands just before Jones takes the oath of office outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who along with Pearson was expelled last week over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting, was reinstated Monday after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

MEMPHIS — In January, my former high school classmate Larry Thorn was shot dead. Larry was sweet and beloved and a coach and secretary at a Shelby County, Tenn., middle school when he was killed on Jan. 10, just a month before I took my seat in the State House. In February, in only 10 days, 20 people were shot in mass shootings in Memphis, the community I represented. And on Monday, five people were shot dead at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky.

In the wake of the March 27 Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville that took six precious lives, including that of 9-year-olds Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, our people are traumatized. They want action.

Following the school massacre, I walked into work in the State House each day seeing hundreds of young protesters, many with signs that asked, “Am I next?”

